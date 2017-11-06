B.C. police officer shot in the back: reports

Abbotsford police officer taken to hospital

Police are responding to reports of an active shooting at Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road in west Abbotsford.

Reports indicate that an officer was shot near the Fraser Valley Auto Mall, but Const. Ian MacDonald with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) will only confirm that at least two officers have been injured. He wouldn’t confirm the nature of their injuries.

The incident began at about noon, at a strip mall north of HighStreet Shopping Centre.

A major police presence remains on the scene both at the strip mall and at the intersection Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road. Investigators are expected to remain on scene for “some time,” MacDonald said.

Ambulances are also on scene, and traffic in the area is backed up at both sites.

A witness at the scene told Black Press that a van collided with a car on Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road, the police responded and multiple gunshots followed.

A twitter video shows a black Mustang being pursued by two police cars north on Mt. Lehman. A collision follows, after which multiple gun shots could be heard.

The suspect is in custody and the APD is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. to provide more details on what occurred.

“There are no outstanding public safety concerns at this time,” MacDonald said.

Previous story
B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740
Next story
UPDATE: Death of young girl who fell from Burnaby high-rise a ‘tragic accident’

Just Posted

Buy-Low Foods hires 35 people

Grocery stores will open first week of December

Dianne Watts, for BC Liberal Leader, comes to Houston

Watts answers questions from the public

Houston cross-country running

Two Houston atheletes receive first and thrid place

2017 Business Excellence Awards

Once again, the team at the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce… Continue reading

Foundation of HSAR command centre almost done

The Houston Search and Rescue (HSAR) command centre is almost complete. Construction… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

B.C. police officer shot in the back: reports

Abbotsford police officer taken to hospital

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.

Indigenous people are 13 more times likely to die of drug OD related deaths

Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

Church gunman who killed 26 was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force

Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct

CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers

Names exposed include Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chretien and the Queen

Most Read