Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears

Degradation of habitat from forestry, oil and gas development and human settlement is the greatest risk to B.C.’s grizzly bear population, Auditor-General Carole Bellringer says.

While Forests Minister Doug Donaldson has concentrated on ending the grizzly bear trophy hunt and enacting new regulations to enforce it, a new audit of the ministry’s management of the bear population has uncovered other problems.

“An increase in resource roads – 600,000 kms existing and more added every year – also leads to more human-bear conflict, and ultimately grizzly bear deaths,” Bellringer said.

The forests and environment ministries share responsibility for wildlife management, and Bellringer recommends changes to legislation to clarify overlapping responsibilities. Wildlife and hunting levels are with the forests ministry, while enforcement is with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service in the environment ministry.

The province is continuing a public consultation on grizzly hunt regulations until Nov. 2. Forests Minister Doug Donaldson has announced that the B.C. government will put an end to trophy hunting of grizzlies after this fall’s hunting season.

