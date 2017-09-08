Abbotsford MLA Darryl Plecas named new Speaker

Abbotsford South MLA Darryl Plecas will be speaker of the B.C. legislature for the NDP government.

He will reportedly be removed from the BC Liberal caucus.

In June, Plecas rebuffed offers from the NDP to sit as speaker, before Liberal leader Christy Clark resigned. He said it would be “dishonourable” to accept the job “without the full blessing” of his BC Liberal colleagues.

But after Christy Clark attempted to try to trigger a new election, Plecas spoke out against her continued leadership.

MLAs vote by secret ballot to elect the speaker, a job made more difficult this time by the minority NDP government supported on key votes by the three B.C. Green Party MLAs elected in May.

The resignation of Clark and the election of Plecas as speaker effectively gives the NDP-Green alliance a three-vote margin until the Kelowna West seat is filled in a by-election that must be called by early in 2018. Assuming all MLAs are present for votes of confidence that could defeat the government, it means the speaker would not have to cast a vote to break a tie.

BC Liberal interim opposition leader Rich Coleman issued a statement following Plecas’s selection. He said while every MLA has the right to run for speaker, the BC Liberals were disappointed in Plecas’s decision to not seek the office.

.@colemancountry says @DarrylPlecas "didn't tell me the truth" about his intention for speaker. "Effectively he's left the caucus" pic.twitter.com/92PKVwjclo — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) September 8, 2017

“On several occasions, Mr. Plecas has made clear to me and the BC LIberal Caucus that he would not seek the Office of Speaker. We took him at his word and believed that he would stand by his commitment.”