A budget of $50,000 approved for arena

Contracts have been approved by the District of Houston to paint the exterior facade of the Claude Parish Memorial Arena, as well as begin construction repairs for pavement and sidewalks in Houston, and approve construction of the new Houston Search and Rescue (HSAR) command centre.

Michael Glavin, Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Houston reported at the Sept. 5, 2017 to council that painting of the arena has begun and should be completed within the next two weeks.A budget of $50,000 was approved for the project, and a total of $29,812.02 was awared to DTek Contracting out of Smithers, to complete the facade painting project.

“Within the next 30 days concrete will be poured to repair the pavements and sidewalks, as well as construction for a new sidewalk between Tenth Street and Eleventh Street will also begin soon,” said Glavin.

LB Paving was awarded the contract to repair pavement in Houston for the amount of $137,359.60. A list of streets and avenues were provided at the council meeting indicating what areas require asphalt cut and patch, final grade and paving, as well as asphalt overlay.

The cost of the new sidewalk construction is $37,560 which is within the $40,000 budgetted for the project, was awarded to Canyon Contracting.

Recently the HSAR command centre has been approved by council for a ten year lease.

Andy Muma, president of HSAR said construction of the facility will begin soon.

“We are expecting to start building this week or next,” said Muma to Houston Today. “We are also planning a boat unveiling.”

Houston council accepted the reports for the projects.