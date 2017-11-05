VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Netflix has fired Kevin Spacey from “House of Cards” after sexual harassment allegations against the actor. The streaming provider also refused to release upcoming film “Gore” featuring the actor. Spacey apologized to actor Anthony Rapp last week who accused Spacey of seducing him when he was only 14. Since Spacey’s apology, more people have accused him of sexual harassment.

Previous story
Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

Just Posted

Buy-Low Foods hires 35 people

Grocery stores will open first week of December

Dianne Watts, for BC Liberal Leader, comes to Houston

Watts answers questions from the public

Houston cross-country running

Two Houston atheletes receive first and thrid place

2017 Business Excellence Awards

Once again, the team at the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce… Continue reading

Foundation of HSAR command centre almost done

The Houston Search and Rescue (HSAR) command centre is almost complete. Construction… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

Gunman opens fire at Texas church: reports

More than 20 people are said to have been killed in the shooting

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

VIDEO: Owners drop price on N.B. private island

100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales

Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

Energy issues face NDP leaders John Horgan, Jagmeet Singh

Alberta and B.C. are at odds on pipeline, electricity needs

Most Read