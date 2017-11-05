Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

Red Green actor Steve Smith says he is changing the way he is promoting his most recent book The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide to Canadian Inventions, after previous books didn’t do as well as he hoped.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

Just Posted

Buy-Low Foods hires 35 people

Grocery stores will open first week of December

Dianne Watts, for BC Liberal Leader, comes to Houston

Watts answers questions from the public

Houston cross-country running

Two Houston atheletes receive first and thrid place

2017 Business Excellence Awards

Once again, the team at the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce… Continue reading

Foundation of HSAR command centre almost done

The Houston Search and Rescue (HSAR) command centre is almost complete. Construction… Continue reading

Millionaire Lottery funds ‘ordinary’ to extraordinary equipment for care

Andrew Cho is one of thousands who have relied on lottery-funded equipment to recover, rehabilitate

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

VIDEO: Owners drop price on N.B. private island

100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales

Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

Energy issues face NDP leaders John Horgan, Jagmeet Singh

Alberta and B.C. are at odds on pipeline, electricity needs

UPDATE: Girl, 8, dies after falling from Burnaby apartment building

Mounties have yet to determined what caused the child to fall

Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

People living near Sagmoen farm say several prositutes arrived at wrong address.

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Most Read

  • Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

    New book expected to be released October 2018