Image of White Rock pier from “Likey” video by the South Korean pop group Twice.

New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver

Several Metro Vancouver-area sites, including White Rock pier and streets and alleys in downtown Vancouver, are featured in a hit new video by a Korean pop group called Twice.

The video for their “Likey” song was shot at several locations in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

In one scene, a member of the all-girl group is shown holding a sparkler on the White Rock pier as a train rushes by.

Just one day after the video was posted Monday to Youtube by JYP Entertainment, “Likey” had been viewed more than 13 million times.

According to a post on Wikipedia, Twice is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2015 reality show “Sixteen.” The group is composed of nine members, named Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

Previous story
Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

Just Posted

School trip not endorsed due to terrorism fear

Bulkley Valley School District 54 chooses not to endorse trip to Europe because of terrorism fear.

VIDEO: Fraudster hits Smithers area

Businesses in the Northwest are told to beware a fraudster using fake credit card.

Snow creations

Torr Halvorson, age three, was so excited about the white blanket of… Continue reading

Person with gunshot wound treated at hospital

On Oct. 14 2017 New Hazelton RCMP were notified by medical personnel… Continue reading

Deficiencies in Claude Parish Memorial arena

Brine chiller at end of life expectancy, can cause ammonia contamination

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

Most Read