Welcome Cst. Jeff Lance to Houston

Constable Jeff Lance is the newest member at the Houston RCMP detachment. Constable Lance started his position in Houston in August of this year. He’s been a member of the RCMP for the past nine years after transferring from the military to law enforcement as an RCMP officer.

“When I left the military it seemed like a natural transition to get into law enforcement,” said Cst. Lance. “The force is well known around the world and I just wanted to be apart of that.”

As a new member of the detachment, Cst. Lance says he hopes to bring “an even more human element to the police force.”

“I’m big on community work and have coached two hockey teams this year. I’d like to get out in the community so that people can get to know us and see that we’re not just police officers,” said Cst. Lance.

Constable Lance says he enjoys the outdoor life and small town living of Houston.

“My family and I are very happy to be here. It’s a good community. We’ve been here several times before being posted here, so it’s nice to have an opportunity to work and live in small town B.C.,” said Cst. Lance.