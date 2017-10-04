Salvation Army Bulkley Valley Ministries community council

The Salvation Army Bulkley Valley Ministries continues to serve the people within our communities we happy to announce we have formed a community council. This team of community people will share their wisdom with us as we continue to strive to meet the needs of others. The following people for joining our new community council (L-R) Ken Penner, Council Chairperson George Whitehead, Rachel Chapman, Scott Olesiuk, Alissa Angel, Randy Bell, Rebecca Bell, Paul Jungalus, And the Bulkley Valley Ministries Director Tim Sharp. Council members absent from photo are, Darcy Repen Mayor of Telkwa, Taylor Bachrach Mayor of Smithers, Paul Batley, and Matt Hexter. The Houston Salvation Army is located at 3429 10th St., Houston, B.C., V0J 1Z0, PO Box 308. Telephone: 250-845-3494.

Submitted photo