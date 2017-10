SAFE GRAD FUNDRAISER

Houston secondary students pump gas and wash windows at 7-Eleven on Oct. 6, 2017 to raise funds for safe grad. From 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., graduating students took turns holding signs and servicing vehicles, as Houston residents and visitors donated money so that the students can have a great final send off from high-school. A total of $520 was donated on the Friday evening. To donate to safe grad 2017 contact Jackie Himech at 250-845-1284.