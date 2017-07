On June 29 at the Houston Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), cake was served out to clients and staff in celebration of Canada’s 150 birthday. Smiling customers enjoyed the treat with (L-R) Alice Harris, branch manager; Matthew Vanderwoerd, investment retirement planner; and Lindsey Pedersen, client advisor of Houston RBC branch.

