Pirates and Mermaids celebrate last day at Jumpstart

On June 16, 2017 at Silverthorne Elementary School students celebrated their last class at Jumpstart dressed up as pirates and mermaids. The program will begin again this year in the end of September or beginning of October. Jumpstart is a pre kindergarten program, only children going into kindergarten the following year are eligible to apply. The program is free but limited to two classes and a maximum of 15 kids in each class. Application process to register begins mid August. For more information contact the Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727.

Ann Marie Hak photo