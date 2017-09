A group of 12 budding artists travelled to Granisle recently to hone their artistic skills under the tutelage of local artist, Steven Wilejto. Steve headed up a three day painting class on creating water focused landscapes. The students left with still watered depictions of Babine Lake. The program was free thanks to donations from the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako, Area G, the Village of Granisle and organized by the College of New Caledonia.

Submitted photo