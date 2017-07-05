Multiple Sclerosis in Houston

Lonnie Facchina and her husband Norm, at the Houston Public Library on June 24, 2017.

On June 24, 2017 Lonnie Facchina, Community Services Coordinator for the Northern Regional Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society of Canada, and her husband Norm, passed through Houston on as part of her northern outreach visit to discuss multiple sclerosis.

Facchina began travelling from Nelson, B.C. in late May and has been to Revelstoke, Quesnel, Prince George, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Fort Nelson, Whitehorse, Smithers and Houston.

“My goal was to meet people whose lives are affected by multiple sclerosis, the most common neurological disease to affect young adults in Canada,” said Facchina.

“Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that can affect mobility, vision, cognition, bowel and bladder and often is an invisible disease where fatigue is the most debilitating symptom,” said Facchina.

Facchina also said that women are diagnosed with MS three times more than men.

“Canada has the highest rate of MS in the world,” she added. “At this time there is no cure.”

Facchina said that the MS Society’s B.C. and Yukon Division restructured last year and instead of several chapters representing portions of B.C. there are three (interior, northern and coastal) that cover the entire province and Yukon Territory.Houston is apart of the Northern Regional Chapter.

If you would like more information or to donate to support people with MS in Houston, check out the MS Society’s website at mssociety.ca.

Carlie Kearns is the contact for the Houston local support group and can be reached at 250-845-7859.

Facchina is also available Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. at 1-800-268-7582, ext. 7259.