Lego challenge by the Houston Public Library

LIBRARY LEGO CHALLENGE

The Houston Public Library had a Lego challenge at the Pleasant Valley Plaza on Oct. 7, 2017. Over 20 kids participated in the challenge where they were tasked to created their best dragon in 15 minutes. The kids were divided into two age groups, eight and under and nine and up. One person from each group won a free movie pass to watch “Lego Ninja Movie,” which were donated by the Pleasant Valley Plaza and by the Houston Public Library. Lego club is at the Houston Public Library the last Thursday of the month. Next get-together is Oct. 19th from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m for kids from seven years and older. Younger builders are welcome to attend but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information call the library at 250-845-2256.

Ann Marie Hak photos

[gps-image name=”8865620_web1_171018-HTO-Lego_2.jpg”]