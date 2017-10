On Sept. 23, 2017 at the Houston Royal Canadian Legion Branch #249, there was a fall dance with live music, the Johnnie Rockers. The event was well attended with 80 tickets sold. If you missed out there legion will also be hosting Steve Hills, who sings songs from the voices of legends including Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Garth Brookes and more. Get your tickets at Mike’s Audio Video Unlimited or at the legion.

Submitted photo