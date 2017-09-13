Just pickin’ turnips

At the Houston community garden bi-weekly barbecue, (L-R) Jen Williams, adult literacy coordinator for the Houston Link to Learning, and Mia Mcgonigal, family literacy coordinator for the Houston Link to Learning, harvested some turnips for dinner. On Sept. 5 the barbecue had 25 residents come out to enjoy a meal on the hot sunny Tuesday after the long weekend. The was an extra flat of water surprisingly leftover. Next barbecue will be Sept. 21 which will be the harvest work bee event where volunteers that come out to help with some gardening will be sent home with some fresh produce right from the garden. For more information to volunteer, call the Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727.

Ann Marie Hak photo