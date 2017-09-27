Jo and her seeing eye dog, Jude, one year later

In August 2016, Houston Today reported on Joanne Woodbeck and her seeing eye dog, Jude, who at the time she recently came to own after Jo consulted the school, Guide Dogs for the Blind, in California, USA.

Woodbeck was diagnosed at the age of 21 with a hereditary condition called, retinitis pigmentosa. Later that year she was registered legally blind by the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. She is also diagnosed with Usher’s syndrome, which affects her hearing.

Jude, an eager two and a half year-old black Labrador puppy, has since guided Woodbeck around Houston through continual training and learning on both Woodbeck’s and Jude’s part.

In the last year, the largest barrier the duo has faced has been dogs running loose in Houston.

Woodbeck said that on many occasions Jude has either been distracted by a dog running loose wanting to play with her while she is working, and on a few occasions has found herself on the ground after dogs have unexpectedly jumped her and Jude.

For someone with Woodbeck’s condition, it is difficult to make a bylaw complaint to the District of Houston when she is unable to identify the animal or its owner when the incident occurs.

“My other concern is that I can’t protect Jude or myself if an aggressive dog approaches us,” said Woodbeck.

“It is important for pet owners to understand the responsibility they have to keep their dogs leashed. People like myself, seniors and children included, can’t react appropriately to protect ourselves,” she said.

Woodbeck added that when there is a bylaw in place that prohibits dogs from roaming unleashed, other residents and herself should not have to be concerned about the safety of themselves and their animals.

Jude is a service animal, which means when Jude is in harness, she is working.

“This past year the community has been supportive as Jude and I continually train and learn the terrain in Houston that is continually changing with upgrades and renovations,” said Woodbeck. “I welcome people saying hello and asking if I need help, I just ask that they don’t address Jude while she is working.”

Woodbeck explained what Jude’s and her continual training process looks like.

“Often we will come to a corner before making a crossing, and I can tell that we are not lined up properly. It is important for me to reinforce the line up, otherwise Jude and I can travel diagonally when crossing the road,” she said.

“I am learning too,” said Woodbeck. “This year we went to the vet’s office after about eight months of not training our route there because of the snow removal conditions of the road that made it unsafe for Jude and I to train on. I was shocked and surprised when we attempted it this spring for Jude’s yearly check up that after so many months she took me right to the door. The consistent training pays off.”

Woodbeck said she wanted to thank the community of Houston for their support and understanding, welcomes their questions, and just wanted to friendly remind everyone that while Jude is in harness, she is not a puppy out for a walk, she is a respected working service animal.