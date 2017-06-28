I shaved my hair for my grandfather

Dylan Strong, a 14 year old Houston resident and Grade 8 student of Houston Secondary School, shaved the hair on his head and eyebrows for his grandfather who is battling cancer.

“When I heard that my grandpa has cancer, I felt like doing something for him in a nice way because his hair started falling out. So I wanted to do something nice for him so I shaved my head so that I could resemble that he has cancer,” said Strong.

Strong said he is a little worried that students at school will belittle him for shaving his head and eyebrows, but so far has not been met with that negativity.

“I wonder if people think I’m a freak, or a lunatic, or some crazy type of looking person for having my hair like this,” said Strong. “But I don’t know because I haven’t really shown anyone my hair.”

Strong said that his grandfather, Alfred Wright, was honoured when he visited and showed him what he had done.

“He said it was an honour for me to that for him. I was really happy that he said that,” said Strong. “It made me a new person.”

Strong says he hopes that by shaving his head and eyebrows others who have relatives struggling with cancer will do a similar act of kindness for them as well.

Wright is currently unemployed while he undergoes treatment. The family is accepting donations to help with Wright’s cancer care.