Houston secondary student raises $520 for cancer research

Hayden Johnston-Kopetski, Grade 9 high-school student of Houston Secondary School (HSS), was the youngest person between Houston and Smithers to raise money for the Cops for Cancer Society’s jail & bail event on Sept. 8 in Houston.

In 2009 Johnston-Kopetski shaved his head for Cops for Cancer, has wanted to be an RCMP officer, and has been deeply involved with the causes the Cops for Cancer Society organizes.

“He thought it was cool that Sheila Davidson [also a HSS student] did it for cancer the same year, and was inspired by the other Houston RCMP officers with their shaved heads, and wanted to follow suit,” said Colleen Johnston, Hayden’s mother.

“I couldn’t do it at the school, so I went out to my grandparents place and he [Hayden’s grandfather] did it for me with a shaver and a straight razor,” said Hayden.

Hayden said since he was about three years old he has wanted to be an RCMP officer and has been inspired by the work they do in Houston.

“Following the footsteps of his sister, who has volunteered for Relay for Life for five years, Hayden too wanted to be apart of the cause to find a cure,” said Colleen.

When Hayden was younger, his cousin was diagnosed with skin cancer at the base of his neck. Hayden then at a young age became acutely aware of the struggles as a cancer patient and survivor.

The reason why Hayden wanted to participate in this year’s jail & bail event was to support his idol, Constable Ryan Hobbs of the Houston RCMP detachment.

Unbeknownst to Hayden, his mother Colleen arranged for Hayden to be arrested to help raise funds and be apart of the cause.

Colleen wrote down on the warrant for arrest, “failure to celebrate his mother’s birthday.”

The bail amount was set for $300 but Hayden was able to raise $520, all proceeds going to the pediatric cancer research.

When asked what Hayden’s reaction was when the Houston RCMP officers came to arrest him, he said, “Panicked. But the experience was fun and rewarding, and made me feel proud to be apart of the cause and to be with all the other nominees including Houston mayor, Shane Brienen.”

“The Houston RCMP has been great to us, and supportive of Hayden’s interest. And a big shout out to Constable Smail, who is no longer stationed in Houston, but has continued to reach out to Hayden and be the biggest influence for Hayden to become an RCMP officer,” said Colleen.

Hayden’s next interest is to participate in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program that the Houston RCMP is running this year, and find ways to continue to bring awareness and help raise funds for cancer research.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Submitted photo Hayden Johnston-Kopetski getting his head shaved for cancer by his grandfather.

Submitted photo At the Sept. 8, 2018 Jail & Bail Cops for Cancer Society event, (L-R) Constable Ryan Hobbs, Hayden Johnston-Kopetski, and McCreesh release Hayden from the temporary wooden jail in front of the Houston District & Chamber of Commerce visitor centre.