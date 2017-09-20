Houston Search and Rescue command centre and rescue boat

In January 2017, the Houston Search and Rescue (HSAR) received funding from the Vanderhoof and District’s Co-op Community Support Fund in the amount of $5000 for a swift water rescue boat.

This boat will allow a more efficient performance in searches, and is expected decrease response time.

The boat itself costs approximately $58,000 when all the equipment and outfitting is added in.

“Funding of the boat was donated by Four Rivers Co-op (formerly the Vanderhoof and District Co-op), Dungate Community Forest, Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Goldcorp, and the BC Lottery Fund Grant,” said Frank McDonald, director for the Houston Search and Rescue.

McDonald says that boat has arrived and has been recently tested on Babine Lake.

“Our swift water technicians have been training alongside the Smithers team working together to develop regional capability. We will be practising on flat water for quite awhile to develop our skills with the boat before taking to the rivers,” said the HSAR Facebook page.

An official unveiling of the new boat is being planned.

In addition to the new swift water rescue boat, HSAR has also been approved by the District of Houston council to construct a command centre behind the District of Houston municipal office and were granted a 10 year lease in the amount of $1 per year for the land.

There are two phases to the building plans. Phase one will include that the building has a complete exterior with lock up, which is estimated at $110,000.

Contractors from Houston will be overseeing the first phase of the project which is scheduled to begin prior to the end of September, 2017.

“Dale Friesen is our general contractor, and Henry Hansma is the building contractor. Hopefully we can complete phases one by the end of November,” said McDonald.

Phase two of the building, which includes insulation and finishing the interior of the command centre, is estimated at $110,000.

“The BC Search and Rescue Association has contributed $35,000 in 2016 and another $35,000 in 2017. Houston Search and Rescue has accumulated the remaining $40,000 over the last couple of years through funds raised as a result of searches conducted and miscellaneous fundraising,” said McDonald.

McDonald added that the BC Search and Rescue Association has pledged another $35,000 for 2018.

“We are still actively fundraising to help us reach our building goal and would welcome donations,” said McDonald. “We are very excited about the building and are appreciative of the generosity shown by the community.

Companies and people wishing to donate to HSAR may do so by contacting HSAR at P.O. Box 457 Houston, B.C. V0J 1Z0, or by calling either Jocelyn Bell, treasurer of HSAR, at 250-845-2830 or Frank McDonald at 250-845-7030.

“We are a charitable organization and can issue a tax receipt if donors wish. One of our current donation campaigns is ‘Buy a door or window for the Search and Rescue building’,” said McDonald.