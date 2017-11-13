Houston paramedics recognized for years of service

On Oct. 16, 2017 at the British Columbia Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) awards in Surrey B.C., Houston residents and paramedics, (L-R) Stephen Bryant , Michalle Brown, and Tom Stringfellow attended and received awards at the ceremony. Bryant received his 35 year recognition certificate along with a gold plated watch. Brown received her 30 year recognition certificate along with a print of an Orca whale. Stringfellow received his 25 year recognition certificate along with a BCEHS pin. The Ceremony took place at the Sheraton Hotel from 11:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. There was a hot lunch buffet and desert. The BCEHS Long Service Awards recognizes its members across the province who have achieved 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 years of commitment to the job.

Submitted photo

