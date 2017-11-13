Steelhead park in Houston B.C. captured by Top Value Review staff on their post, “30 Most Charming Towns in Western Canada.”

Houston, charming town Western Canada

Top Value Reviews states Houston is one of 30 most charming towns

Top Reviews Canada, a website featuring product reviews and rankings since 2014, said that Houston B.C. was ranked one of the top 30 most charming towns in Western Canada.

According to Top Reviews Canada, Houston was noted for being one of the friendliest and most welcoming towns in Western Canada.

“This small community is well-known for its stunning natural surroundings, restaurants serving delicious home-style meals, and optimal fishing,” wrote Top Reviews Canada staff. “Indeed, Houston is known as the ‘Steelhead Capital of the World’ thanks to the quantity and quality of fish here.”

Earlier this year, Houston was mentioned by FlightNetwork as one of Canada’s top 50 small towns.

The, “friendly and welcoming people,” of Houston were once again were mentioned, as well as the intimate accommodation options and the variety of outdoor recreational activities including fishing, canoeing, snowmobiling, hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing.

It was also mentioned that The Houston Chamber of Commerce visitor centre was marked as a must see stop to view the world’s largest fly fishing rod and explore Steelhead park.

“We are feeling great about making the list,” said Shane Brienen, mayor for the District of Houston. “The communities mentioned in the article are ones that really take your breath away whether you visit or just pass through them. We are hard on ourselves sometimes and it’s nice to hear how visitors see our community.”

Previous story
Beanstalk Child Care Centre, one year later
Next story
Team B.C. wins second straight bronze at nationals

Just Posted

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako continues to raise LNG pipeline concerns

Wood fibre utilization and spruce beetle among concerns

Lawsuit involving American hunter killed near Burns Lake to proceed

Jeffrey Cooper was bear hunting when he was shot by a guide

Coastal GasLink relocates route plan

Proposed new route would be closer to Colleymount Road

Gallery: Houston Peewee hockey team cheer on others

Eight teams from Houston, Burns Lake, Smithers, Vanderhoof, Hazelton, Fort St. James,… Continue reading

Hwy. 16 bus travel times to increase

The change is to accommodate winter driving conditions

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen’s murder

An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

Stories from the overdose crisis’ front lines

Drug users and first responders share stories from the B.C. overdose crisis’ front lines

Donair Cam: Watch your meat on the spit

Halifax’s official food now live streaming 24 hours a day

Father of missing B.C. woman fundraises for drones to help in search

“We’ll fight this right to the very end,” said Simpson. ”We’ll bring our daughter home and lay her to rest here.”

Home sales in B.C. rise in October

Home sales in B.C. rise in October despite higher prices, less choice

Student’s alleged sexual role-plays lead to human rights complaint against VIU

Nanaimo university says it took appropriate actions to respond to sexual harassment concerns

Most Read