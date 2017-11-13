Houston, charming town Western Canada

Top Value Reviews states Houston is one of 30 most charming towns

Steelhead park in Houston B.C. captured by Top Value Review staff on their post, “30 Most Charming Towns in Western Canada.”

Top Reviews Canada, a website featuring product reviews and rankings since 2014, said that Houston B.C. was ranked one of the top 30 most charming towns in Western Canada.

According to Top Reviews Canada, Houston was noted for being one of the friendliest and most welcoming towns in Western Canada.

“This small community is well-known for its stunning natural surroundings, restaurants serving delicious home-style meals, and optimal fishing,” wrote Top Reviews Canada staff. “Indeed, Houston is known as the ‘Steelhead Capital of the World’ thanks to the quantity and quality of fish here.”

Earlier this year, Houston was mentioned by FlightNetwork as one of Canada’s top 50 small towns.

The, “friendly and welcoming people,” of Houston were once again were mentioned, as well as the intimate accommodation options and the variety of outdoor recreational activities including fishing, canoeing, snowmobiling, hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing.

It was also mentioned that The Houston Chamber of Commerce visitor centre was marked as a must see stop to view the world’s largest fly fishing rod and explore Steelhead park.

“We are feeling great about making the list,” said Shane Brienen, mayor for the District of Houston. “The communities mentioned in the article are ones that really take your breath away whether you visit or just pass through them. We are hard on ourselves sometimes and it’s nice to hear how visitors see our community.”