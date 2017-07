On June 23, 2017 near the Tahtsa Road, Houston resident George Miller and his brother Jarrod heard something crashing in the bush. “Just then a cow moose and a calf popped out onto the road with this Grizzly bear chasing them,” said George. “Jarrod yelled ‘hey’ really loud then the bear spun around and took off into the bush opposite side of the moose.”

George Miller photo