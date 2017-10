Spotted earlier on Oct. 2, 2017 was a llama that made its way around Lund Road and Bennett Road. Local 1995 roping champion, Deanna Bell, retrieved the llama to its owners. Bell said the llama is a well known escape artist. When he gets out he usually heads towards Bell’s property where she has become an expert in roping him home safely.

Submitted photo

