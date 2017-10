Houston GEMS girls are raising funds for GEMS Esther School in Zambia, Africa, the Houston soup kitchen and food bank, Rough Acres and Rock Nest bible camps, as well as the B.C. Wildfire Relief fund. There was a dinner by donation at the Houston Christian School on Oct. 12, 2017 where games and a variety of soups, as well as desserts were provided. A profit of $3300 was raised at the soup fest.

