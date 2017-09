On Aug. 31 at the fish hatchery in Houston located on Fifth Street, volunteers attended the work bee to prepare the building for its grand opening on Sept. 23, 2017. For the past two years A Rocha has been raising funds for the project and this year finally have broken ground to get the coho eggs ready for this fall.

Ann Marie Hak photos

