Gallery: Houston curling rink heat exchanger fixed

In the story “Curling rink closed until mid November,” published in the Houston Today Nov. 1, 2017 issue, a leak in the heat exchanger was discovered during the plant start up, but repairs have been made and the facility will be open for the curling season the week of Nov. 12, 2017.

Ken Amonson, president of the Houston Curling Rink, said that on Oct. 10, 2017 the leak was discovered.

TND refrigeration was then consulted to determine the costs of replacing the freon, and a new heat exchanger was ordered from Buffalo, United States.

The new heat exchanger cost the Houston Curling Rink $7000. Now that the exchanger and the plant have been repaired, the curling rink is on its way to being open the week of Nov. 12, 2017.

Layout of the curling rings and lines have begun, which is expected to be completed before the end of the week of Nov. 10, 2017.

League curling is on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. and drop-in is on Friday nights at 7 p.m. To support the Houston Curling Rink, or for more information on the curling season, contact 778-203-0355.

