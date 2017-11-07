Gallery: Haunted house at Houston arena
View Comments
On Oct. 31, 2017 at the Claude Parish Memorial arena in Houston, the Houston Minor Hockey Association organized the spooky haunted house for children and families to walk through on Halloween night. Candy was handed out at the end of the tour, and the lights could be left on for small children that didn’t want to be scared.
Ann Marie Hak photos
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Most Read
-
Chief Bob Rich describes fallen officer as a ‘hero’
-
Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers
-
Firefighters work 25 hours straight to contain initial blaze
-
Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview
-
A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm
-
The question is not when our government will decriminalize personal possession and…
-
Jumbo Glacier Resort decision a harsh lesson for John Horgan