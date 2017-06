Sullivan Motor Products (SMP) celebrated their 45 anniversary last Saturday. Hot dogs were cooking, donations were being received to support Jonathan Dieleman’s training for the upcoming paralymics in Japan. SMP presented Dieleman with a cheque for $650 which were proceeds from Sullivan Motor Products RV grand opening in Smithers on May. 29 and donations they raised at their anniversary celebration.

Ann Marie Hak photos

