On June 16 at Silverthorne Elementary School, Grade 4 and Grade 5 students celebrated their graduation of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program. A drumming ceremony was performed, essays on what the students learned from the program were read, and pizza, certificates and t-shirts were distributed. “We will be running the program again in the next school year,” said Sergeant Burndred.

Ann Marie Hak photos

