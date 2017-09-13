Gallery: Cops for Cancer Society jail & bail in Houston

The Cops for Cancer Society hosted a jail & bail event at the Houston District & Chamber of Commerce visitor centre on Sept. 8, 2017 to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. Over a dozen Houston residents from the town mayor to the physiotherapist, high-school students and business owners, were “arrested” and had to make “bail money” by phoning friends and family to donate funds, which went to the cause. Warrants for arrest stated reasons including, the mayor being arrested for most potholes in a community, a high-school student failing to celebrate his mother’s birthday, and paramedic being too kind to her patients. All in good humour, the willing arrestees went to jail and began raising funds. The highest amount raised by one person was $2000. A total of $7935 was raised by the event.

