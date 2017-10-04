Gallery: Construction of HSAR command centre begins

The Houston Search and Rescue (HSAR) have been fundraising to build a command centre to train volunteer and store equipment including their new swift water rescue boat. There are two phases to the construction of the building. The first phase has begun and is expected to be complete by the end of November. The Houston Search and Rescue are still fundraising for the second phase of the project which will include insulating and finishing the interior of the command centre. To donate to HSAR, contact Jocelyn Bell, treasurer, at 250-845-2830 or Frank McDonald, director of HSAR, at 250-845-7030.

Ann Marie Hak photos

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.