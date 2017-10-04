Gallery: Annual harvest festival at Jamie Baxter Park

The harvest festival in Houston on Sept. 23, 2017 was busy with children playing all sorts of games from tug-o-war, a race with hard boiled eggs, and the one legged potato sack race. There were many vendors at Jamie Baxter park promoting local businesses and organizations, as well as entertainment on the stage of the amphitheatre. The event was organized by the Houston Link to Learning. This event has been held for about 10 years and was attended by almost 150 people this year.

Ann Marie Hak photos

