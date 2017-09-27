Gallery: A watershed stwardship facility and education centre

On Sept. 23, 2017 the A Rocha’s Upper Bulkley River Streamkeepers in Houston had their grand opening for the watershed stewardship facility. Located on West Fifth Street, the land for the hatchery site was provided by Canadian Forest Products. A barbecue lunch, crafts for kids, entertainment, silent auction, fishery games, a tour, and door prizes were all available at the event. Over 60 people attended the ceremony. Some final touches are still in progress for the completion of phase one, but Cindy Verbeek, project co-ordinator says it is a long dream that finally became a reality.

Ann Marie Hak photos

