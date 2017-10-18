Four Rivers Co-op dedicated up to $100,000 to provide financial assistance to community groups, “who provide a necessary service that improves the quality of life within our communities. Last year Houston Search and Rescue received $5000 for their new swift water rescue boat.

Preferences of financial assistance is given to community groups, registered non-profits, community associations or registered charities.

This is the second year the Four Rivers Co-op community support fund has run. The program stated because Four Rivers Co-op recognized that a strong social conscience has always been apart of how the Co-ops in communities operates, and wanted to build a foundation that invested back into the places the Co-op is apart of.

“We are a part of your hometown, and we care about and support the causes that matter to you,” stated Four Rivers Co-op.

Applications received by Four Rivers Co-op will be reviewed and chosen at the discretion of the Four Rivers Co-operative Board of Directors.

“Recipients must provide a report to Four Rivers Co-operative on the success of the program, how the funds were used and the impact the funds had on the program. This report shall be provided within three months of completion of the program or project,” states the requirements of the program.

The Houston Search and Rescue was one of the 11 recipients chosen in 10 different communities to receive a portion of the $100,000 financial assistance program by Four Rivers Co-op.

“We are fortunate to live in a part of the country with so much natural recreation available to us, including many lakes and rivers, of which local residents and tourists utilize this natural beauty. With these recreational recreational opportunities who risk their health and lives in order to ensure the safety of others. With the purchase of the swift water rescue boat, Houston Search and Rescue is now equipped to handle emergencies and situations that were once far more difficult. Knowing that this boat will benefit Houston and the surrounding communities, we knew that this was a group and project that was deserving for funding through our 2016 community support fund,” said Allan Bieganski, general manager of Four Rivers Co-op.

Applications are due on Oct. 31, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. To apply visit www.vhfcoop.com and click “What’s New” to download and print the application form.