Foundation of HSAR command centre almost done

The Houston Search and Rescue (HSAR) command centre is almost complete. Construction of the first phase of the building began late September and are expected to be finished by the end of November this year. This building will be used to train volunteers, store equipment, including HSAR’s new swift water rescue boat. The HSAR are still fundraising for the second phase of the project, which will include insulation and finishing the interior of the command building. To donate to HSAR, contact Jocelyn Bell, treasurer at 250-845-2830 or Frank McDonald, director at 250-845-7030.

Ann Marie Hak photo