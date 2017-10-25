Food skills for families, presented by Houston Link to Learning

Houston Link to Learning on Oct. 19, 2017 preparing the meal of the week and discussing techniques and tips through the Diabetes Canada program, Food Skills for Families.

The Houston Link to Learning has started a new program called Food Skills for Families, which teaches people how to shop and cook meals that are easy and healthy.

This program is in conjunction with Diabetes Canada and runs for six weeks every Thursday at the Houston Link to Learning centre.

There are currently six people enrolled in the program. Every week a different topic is covered based on the Canada Food guide, and is facilitated by two trained Houston Link to Learning staff members.

“The Houston Link to Learning believes it is really important to help families cook more nutritious meals on a budget. The sessions are fun and everyone gets to cook and sample everything on the menu that day,” said Marian Ells, program manager for the Houston Link to Learning.

On site childcare is also offered during the sessions.

“Diabetes Canada provide the books and curriculum and they actively mentor our facilitators as well as providing some funding for the cost of the food,” said Ells.

If you are interested in the next session of the Food Skills for Families program, contact the Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727 to register for the new year.