Eating ice-cream for Canada’s 150 birthday

In celebration of Canada’s 150 birthday, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) gave $150 to thousands of young Canadians across the country, and challenged them to use it to make a positive impact. What they did with it was completely up to them – there were no strings attached. All the participants had to do was to show RBC, through photos and videos, what they did with the money. Ann Marie Hak from the Houston Today was chosen by the Houston RBC branch and as one of her initiatives, she took the seniors at the Cottonwood Manor out for ice cream to A&W