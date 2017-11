The Houston Public Library had their monthly Lego club gathering on Nov. 16, 2017 from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Over 19 kids came inside from the cold to build monster robots, Lego cities, and more. This activity is for children ages seven and up, but younger builders are welcome to join as long as their are accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information on Lego club and other fun activities the library has, call 250-845-2256.

Ann Marie Hak photo