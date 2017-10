BOOK CLUB RUNS AGAIN

On Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Houston Public Library, the first book club was held where Houston residents discussed “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. Book club meets the last Thursday of the month. Next book club meeting is Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. New members are always welcomed. For more information call the Houston Public Library at 250-845-2256.

