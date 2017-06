The Houston Farmer’s Market has begun once again at Steelhead Park. Everything is locally made, baked, or grown. There are many vendors to entice all your desires. The market is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Sept. 29, 2017. For more information or to register a booth call the Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727.

Ann Marie Hak photo