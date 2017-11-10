(Big White Ski Resort)

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

  • Nov. 10, 2017 11:11 a.m.
  • Buzz

North Shore

Grouse Mountain

Sad that Grouse Grind season is over? Don’t fret – Grouse Mountain opens its ski runs at 3 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Seymour Mountain

No opening date has been set yet but the ski hill expects to open late November or early December.

Cypress Mountain

Cypress will open on Nov. 10 – their third earliest opening date ever

Whistler Blackcomb

Both Sea-to-Sky hills will open on Nov. 23.

Okanagan

Big White

Big White will open its doors on Nov. 23.

Apex

The Penticton resort will open its doors on Dec. 2.

SilverStar

Silverstar starts its alpine season on Nov. 23.

Jump into the weekend! #SkiSilverStar 📷 @beaupearson

A post shared by #SkiSilverStar (@silverstarmtnresort) on

Interior

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Snow has already begun to fall at the resort, which will open its doors Dec. 2

Sunpeaks

The Kamloops-area skill hill opens its lifts on Nov. 18.

Mother Nature's delivering the goods. #sunpeaks360 #explorebc #explorekamloops #norththompson

A post shared by Sun Peaks Resort (@sunpeaksresort) on

Vancouver Island

Mt. Washington

The biggest skill hill on the Island starts up on Dec. 8

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

Just Posted

Lawsuit involving American hunter killed near Burns Lake to proceed

Jeffrey Cooper was bear hunting when he was shot by a guide

Coastal GasLink relocates route plan

Proposed new route would be closer to Colleymount Road

Hwy. 16 bus travel times to increase

The change is to accommodate winter driving conditions

Gallery: Sneak peak inside Buy-Low Foods

The inside of the new grocery store at the Houston mall is… Continue reading

Myths of our marine environment

Lana Popham a long-time salmon farm protester

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day

A Montreal shopping mall criticized for bringing out Santa an hour before ceremonies

TPP meeting postponed after Canada fails to agree

International media blames Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the meeting’s sudden cancellation

Feds propose legal weed tax of at least $1 per gram

If you plan to buy legal marijuana next year get ready to be taxed

Most Read