B.C. boy’s social media bid to get levidrome in the Oxford dictionary goes viral

From the Times of India to the Toronto Star, Lucky Budd clicks through site after site excited to see the word ‘levidrome’ in a worldwide frame.

“It’s been five weeks and it has totally blown up today,” the Victoria dad says. Five weeks ago they posted a video to explain a levidrome, and find a way to get it into the Oxford dictionary.

The concept of a levidrome isn’t new, they’re like a palindrome only creating two words – for example pool backward is loop. Levi, 6, moved on quickly from the discovery of palindromes to what they call levidromes. The Victoria family has plenty of examples, with pictures pouring in from classrooms across the nation.

“It’s everywhere. It’s completely blown up. William Shatner is tweeting about it again today,” Budd says. “Last night I checked to see if levidromes.com was available and it wasn’t somebody already bought it.”

Your Tuesday #Levidrome : leper ➰ repel — Anthony F. Ingram (@afivancouver) November 21, 2017

Victoria sport celebrity Simon Whitfield tweeted early in the campaign, and others are piling on.

@EPEC_Library is collecting words for our #levidrome wall. Drop in at break or lunch and add a new #levidrome to our wall. @EPEC3 How many #levidrome can @EPEC3 students find? READY, SET, GO! pic.twitter.com/y9pofYlzX4 — EPEC Library (@EPEC_Library) November 19, 2017

The most impressive thing, the elder Budd says, is that it models for his young son that you can go out and do something. Levi had an idea and they went and did something about it.

“Our kids learn by what we do, not what we say,” Budd says. “This shows the potential for the postive power of social media.”

