Update from president of Buy-Low Foods

Entrance of former SuperValu grocery store in Houston, now being converted into Buy-Low Foods.

Dan Bregg, president of Buy-Low Foods gave an update as to the progress and opening date of the greatly anticipated new grocery store.

In June 2017, Houston Today reported on the announcement of Buy-Low Foods officially coming to Houston, after the former grocery store, SuperValu closed its doors on June 25, 2016 having served the community of Houston for over 40 years.

Bregg said that the progress and pace of renovations at the former SuperValu is going well.

“Our people are reporting that our efforts to renovate, fixture and equip the store are proceeding on pace and that they are making progress in their efforts to get the store ready for opening to the public,” said Bregg.

According to Bregg they are targeting an opening date by the beginning of December.

“However, if progress continues to go well it is possible that we may be able to open before December,” said Bregg. “We know that the community is anxiously awaiting our opening and we are equally anxious to get open as well.”

Bregg said that they will follow up to let everyone know of an opening date as soon as they are certain of the exact date.

“[We] hope that everyone will be as excited to see us as we are going to be to serve them,” said Bregg.