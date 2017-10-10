Sears Canada asks court for permission to liquidate

Sears Canada is asking the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for permission to liquidate all of its remaining stores and assets.

The court is expected to hear the motion on Oct. 13 and if successful, liquidation sales will start on Oct. 19 and continue for 10-14 weeks.

This is just the final step in what’s been a difficult year for the troubled retailer.

In June, Sears announced that it would close more than half of its store locations in the midst of court protection and restructuring.

Grand Forks, Kamloops, Sechelt, Creston and Abbotsford were four of the 59 locations that closed its doors.

At the time, Sears said that it would not be able to provide severance packages for the 2,900 employees laid off as a result of those closures.

It applied to close its Kelowna, Nanaimo and Burnaby stores, as well as seven others across the country, at the end of last month. The closures would have affected 1,200 employees.

In the past year, the chain has lost over four-fifths of its value.

The loss in value, and an inability to stay afloat financially despite “exhaustive efforts” has led to the appeal for liquidation.

