RDBN Startup Business Finalists

Two businesses in Houston, Happy Jack’s Restaurant & Bar and Just Boer’d N Dreamin’, are two of the five finalists in the Reginal District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) business contest for 2017.

Entrants presented business plan, which was then judged based on the strength of their plan to determine the five finalists of the contest.

The finalists include: Happy Jacks Restaurant and Pub, Jordan Porth (Houston) , Just Boer’d N Dreamin’, Donna Davidson (Houston), Honeysuckle Farm, Leanne Miranda (Burns Lake) Pitter Patter Boutique, Amelia Mattson and Ryan Coltura (Smithers) and Vet to Pet Mobile, Kim Hunter (Telkwa)

On Sept. 19, 2017 the finalists will present concept pitches at the Regional Business Forum at Gathering Place, Burns Lake Band in Burns Lake.

Winner of the contest will receive $8750 in cash, $2500 in radio advertising, 1/4 page ad in one Black Press newspaper, one year of Small Business Essentials Security and Backup, $250 credit for logo design or signage, office startup kit, four hours of business coaching, $50 gas card.

For the five finalists, they have receieved a three month drop in membership to Hubspace in Prince George, half hour of professional coaching to prepare for business pitch, chamber of commerce membership, one night hotel on Sept. 19 in Burns Lake for the Business Forum and Gala dinner.

There will also be a bonus prize for one lucky contest entrant that will be randomly selected for a two hour business consultation.

Donna Davidson, a Houston resident since 1979 started her business, Just Boer’d N Dreamin’, a meat and goat business in July 2016.

When asked how does it feel to be one of the finalists, Davidson said, “I am so excited. I’m very excited about my product and my business. I have been busy with planning and thinking about what I’m going to say and what photos I am going to use at the Gala.”

Davidson’s business, Just Boer’d N Dreamin’ is a meat and goat operation. She has 145 nanny goats that give birth in February to kid goats, also know as female doelings and male bucklings, that are marketed at five months of age.

“My nannies have offspring once a year, so I have a large sale once a year and I sell to a buyer at the Fraser Valley that provides this top quality product for all of the Fraser Valley.”

Davidson said the meat and goat operation has a limited supply and a large demand.

When asked why Davidson applied to the RDBN contest, she said, “To continue building my facilities for the animals. I am working on facilities at this time for the nannies and the babies. We are in the process of building a large housing for 40 nannies at a time as they have their babies.”

Davidson added that she hasn’t done a lot of advertising so this opportunity through RDBN was a “great way to get your business out and in the public.”

Davidson is an employee of B.C. Ambulance and after recently hearing about changes she wanted to find a way to continue to work at B.C. Ambulance part time and stay at home with her new business.

“I’m very excited. There is nothing cuter than a brand new baby goat.”

Sherri and Jordan Porth of Happy Jack’s Restaurant & Bar are the other finalists from Houston that manage an own the recently reopened dining restaurant in Houston.

When asked how does it feel to be one of the finalists, the Jordan said, “It’s an honour to be one of the finalists as my wife and I have put many long hours into the business plan and concept since we first visited Houston in January to check out the building and town.”

The Porth’s said that their goal is to provide their guests with a genuine dining experience with quality ingredients, large portions and with an atmosphere where every one feels welcome.

“We wish to be more than a restaurant in a community. We want to be part of the community through events, charities and by being a meeting place or hub for all of life’s events,” said the Porths.

When asked why the Porths applied to teh RDBN conrest, they said, “We were informed of the contest by Community Futures [in Houston] and decided to apply. As a new business, the contest offers great advertising opportuntieis as well as the means to tackle one of the many projects yet to complete.”

Residents of Houston since May 2017, the Porths opened for business in July.

[gps-image name=”8329566_web1_170906-HTO-RDBN-finalists_3.jpg”]