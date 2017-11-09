Mike’s Audio customer appreciation

Mike’s Audio Video Limited had a customer appreciation sale on Oct. 28, 2017. A draw was held where Geoff Taylor wona Sony playstation VR.
[gps-image name=”9153752_web1_171108-HTO-Mike-Audio_3.jpg”]
Mike’s Audio Video Limited had a customer appreciation sale on Oct. 28, 2017. A draw was held where Geoff Taylor wona Sony playstation VR.
[gps-image name=”9153752_web1_171108-HTO-Mike-Audio_3.jpg”]
The inside of the new grocery store at the Houston mall is… Continue reading
Halloween was everywhere at the Pleasant Valley Plaza. The lounge and entrance… Continue reading
Mike’s Audio Video Limited had a customer appreciation sale on Oct. 28,… Continue reading
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.
Jeffrey Cooper was bear hunting when he was shot by a guide
Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work
Check out how some Mission, B.C. pets have bonded, making for some amusing videos
A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops
Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise
Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent
Mike’s Audio Video Limited had a customer appreciation sale on Oct. 28,…