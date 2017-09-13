Gallery: Pleasant Valley Plaza free barbecue

At the Pleasant Valley Plaza on Sept. 2, there was a free barbecue and bowling to promote those interested in joining a bowling league. From 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. the barbecue attracted residents of all age demographics to check out the bowling league sign up sheets, enjoy a burger, and work it off with showcasing those bowling skills. For more information about the bowling league, call the Pleasant Valley Plaza at 250-845-2298.

Ann Marie Hak photos

