Gallery: Houston Business Excellence Awards 2017

The annual business excellence awards in Houston recognizes individuals and local businesses that over the past year have done exceptional work in the community. The process begins by nominating an individual or business and writing a detailed comment of why you think this person should be selected for this award. Anyone can nominate. After the Houston District & Chamber of Commerce has received all the nominations, the nominees are contacted and asked if they would like their name to stand. The standing nominees and their comments proceed to a judging panel where the judges use a score card to determine which individuals and businesses to select for the final three, which are based on the written comments. Once the final three are selected, a new judging panel receives the final three of each award category and uses the same score card to determine the winner, which is sent electronically to the Houston District & Chamber of Commerce.

Houston Pharmasave received the Customer Service Award - Business, which was presented by Jean Marr.

Rebecca Tait, of the Pleasant Valley Plaza, received the Customer Service Award - Employee, which was presented by Dylan McDonald.

Mike Tran, of Mike’s Audio, received Business Person of the Year, which was presented by Dan Super.

Rebecca Tait received Citizen of the Year award, presented by Shannon Clarke.

Maureen Czirfusz and Dan Super.

Bulkley Valley Streamkeepers received the Community Spirit Award, presented by Vanessa Volpatti.

Marian Ells received Employee of the Year award, which was presented by Dan Super.

The Pleasant Valley Plaza presented with Retailer of the Year award by Tanya Amonson.

Bonnie Gronning, Maureen Czirfusz, and Bonnie Perepelecta of the Houston District & Chamber of Commerce.